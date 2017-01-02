Syrian Opposition Spox: Obama Admin Gave Us ‘False Hopes’ and Hasn’t ‘Seriously’ Hit ISIS Yet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s edition of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Free Syrian Army spokesman Osama Abu Zaid argued that the Obama administration gave them “false” hope and hasn’t “seriously” gone after ISIS yet.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Zaid said, according to the translation of his remarks, that Obama got distracted from Assad by ISIS, and that ISIS hasn’t been “seriously hit yet.”

He further said Obama gave them “false hopes. He gave us promises, while he was signing deals — nuclear deals with Iran. The destruction of Daesh requires political determination and sincerity, not just accomplishing short-term political goals.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett