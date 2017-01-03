Dem Rep Cohen: Trump Has Similar ‘Personality Traits’ To Fidel Castro

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that President-Elect Donald Trump and Fidel Castro have similar “personality traits,” and Trump doesn’t understand “the tripartite system of government we have, in a Congress under Article I as an independent branch of government. I don’t think he understands that it’s Congress, and really the Judiciary Committee, that can bring impeachment charges.”

Cohen said, “No question they [Republicans] would marginalize Democrats and this show that they’re going have a heavy hand, and that’s really unfortunate. You know, what we’re looking at overall here Carol, is oligarchy.”

He added, “And the scary thing is, about his [Trump’s] position with Russia, the last two people I remember in this Western Hemisphere that were so close to Russia were Armand Hammer, who loved oil and money, and Fidel Castro, who loved to talk for long periods of time, hated disloyalty and dissent, and eliminated it, and was very much an egocentric individual.”

Cohen stated that Trump and Castro had similar “personality traits,” such as, “Castro needed to be the center of attention at all times. He executed certain of his comrades for trumped up charges because he wanted total control and wanted to put that fear into people. He was very close to his family, and he had a multitude in his family. Didn’t trust others. And it was all about him and public speaking and he liked to speak on ad infinitum. He was not — with the exception of the fact that he was dedicated to a philosophy, and to his country making allegiance with Russia, there are lot of personality traits that are similar.”

Cohen concluded, “I don’t think he even understands the tripartite system of government we have, in a Congress under Article I as an independent branch of government. I don’t think he understands that it’s Congress, and really the Judiciary Committee, that can bring impeachment charges.”

(h/t Grabien)

