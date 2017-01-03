Megyn Kelly: I Had a ‘Wonderful’ Time at Fox, Moving to NBC Is ‘Tough’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s “Kelly File,” anchor Megyn Kelly announced that she had made the “tough decision” to move to NBC. Kelly stated that while she loved the show, her crew, her audience, and her colleagues at Fox, she needed to spend more time with her kids.

Kelly thanked Fox for a “wonderful” time at the network, and thanked NBC for giving her the opportunity to work with their staff.

