Pelosi: Can’t Let Our Democracy Be ‘Subverted By the Dark Operations of a Foreign Regime’

During a speech before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that we can’t allow our democracy “to be subverted by the dark operations of a foreign regime.”

Pelosi said, “[O]ur responsibility is also to secure our democracy. Our founders pledged their sacred honor to create a democracy, a government of the many, not a government of the money. Now our sacred trust is to keep that covenant. We cannot permit our democracy to be suborned by the checkbooks of the powerful, or to be subverted by the dark operations of a foreign regime.”

