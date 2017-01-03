Schumer: ‘Only Way’ We’ll Work With Trump Is If He ‘Abandons His Republican Colleagues’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Schumer said, “The only way we’re going to work with him is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues. That’s not going to happen very often, and I’m even less optimistic that any of that could happen seeing his cabinet choices. 90, 95% of the time we’ll be holding his feet to the fire and holding him accountable, but we’re Democrats. We’re not going to just oppose things to oppose them.”

