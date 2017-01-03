USC’s Helton on Comeback Victory: ‘Glory to God’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The University of Southern Cal rallied back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter Monday for a 52-49 victory over Penn State in a wild Rose Bowl finish that saw Trojans kicker Matt Boermeester nail a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Following the victory, Trojans Head Coach Clay Helton gave glory to God for watching over his team all year.

“Glory to God,” Helton told ESPN’s Samantha Ponder. “He’s watched after this team all year and watched after us one more time. What a valiant effort by a group of young men and this staff. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them in this atmosphere.”

