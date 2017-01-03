Whoopi: Trump’s Private Security Will Turn Into ‘Stormtroopers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to continue employing some private security will lead to German-like specialist soldiers known as stormtroopers, who she said “came to get people.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Goldberg said, “Listen to what he says, when he says ‘I don’t want to take the Secret Service. I think I want my own guys.’ You know, that’s not a good idea, OK? Because that’s how you get the stormtroopers. I don’t mean the stormtroopers from ‘Star Wars.’ I mean the stormtroopers who came to get people. See, you have to listen and see where you fall in all this. You have to see where you fall. How those jobs are going to come? He said he’s going to bring back jobs. Let’s see him bring back industry. Everybody talked about him as this great businessman. We’ll see now. The bottom line is, Obama is leaving this job and you’re going to have to do it. This is now going to be your job. You won’t be able to point to him because now, it’s your ass on the line.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN