Dem Sen Manchin: Anyone Who Thinks Congress Can Fix Obamacare ‘Living In Fantasyland’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) scoffed at the notion that the new Republican-led Congress will make progress fixing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Manchin, who skipped a meeting later that day congressional Democrats held with outgoing President Barack Obama on how to salvage the 2010 law, told host Joe Scarborough believing Congress would be able to fix Obamacare was “living in fantasyland.”

“I’m willing to look at replacing, repairing, doing anything we can to make it better,” Manchin said. “But put something on the table.”

“I’ve been here for six years,”” he added. “We haven’t fixed very many things, and anyone who has trust or belief that we will fix it, they’re living in fantasy land.”

