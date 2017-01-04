Larry Summers: Paper By Trump Officials Navarro and Ross ‘Economic Equivalent of Creationism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Harvard Professor and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers criticized a paper written by Trump economic officials Peter Navarro and Wilbur Ross as “well beyond voodoo economics.”

Summers said the transition to a new administration is a matter “of enormous uncertainty, and I don’t think that’s fully recognized by markets.”

Summers also criticized a paper written by White House National Trade Council head Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as “well beyond voodoo economics.” And, “The logic of it, the arguments made, are so far out of the mainstream of any kind of responsible economic thinking that they’re the economic equivalent of creationism.” He also compared the paper to scientists who don’t believe in global warming.

