McConnell: American People ‘Will Simply Not Tolerate’ Dems Blocking Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Capitol Hill during a press conference after meeting with Vice President-elect Mile Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed his colleague Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying last night he was confident if President-elect Donald Trump picks “an out-of-the-mainstream nominee” for the Supreme Court, Democrats will be able to block the nomination.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McConnell said, “Let me also just point out, I noticed my counterpart Senator Schumer announced yesterday their goal was to apparently never fill the Supreme Court vacancy. That’s kind of an expansion of the Biden rule. You recall the Biden rule in 1992 was the Senate would not confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of a presidential election year, which was my view last year.”

“Senator Schumer said in the second Bush administration that they would not confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the last 18 months of President Bush 43’s tenure,” he continued. “Apparently there’s a new standard now, which is to not confirm a Supreme Court nominee at all. I think that’s something the American people will simply not tolerate and we’ll be looking forward to receiving a Supreme Court nomination and moving forward on it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN