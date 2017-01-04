Pat Buchanan: Bitter Obama in ‘Despair,’ Leaving With ‘Let’s Wreck the Place’ Attitude

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Steve Malzberg Show,” conservative political commentator and former staffer for Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan Pat Buchanan said President Barack Obama was acting with “bitterness” when today at a meeting on Capitol Hill he told Democrats to resist helping Republicans replace his signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act.

Buchanan said, “I think what you are seeing here — If that is an accurate report of what he said — Here is a guy who really feels he’s been rejected and repudiated. I’m astonished he’s letting it show like this. As a departing president I have seen very few that have gone out with the kind of bitterness he has. And a kind of sort of let’s wreck the place before we get out and let’s leave all these land mines in here, so and I think it testifies to the fact that as we heard when Michelle Obama said they have no hope. So they must be in real despair in there at the White House and his behavior portrayed it.”

