Pelosi: ‘You Want ‘Grandma Living in the Guest Room,’ Repeal Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., during a press conference on the Democrats response to Republicans promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “You want grandma living in the guest room? You repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pelosi said, “So we have a values debate on our hands. It’s very personal in the lives of the American people. A friend of mine just told me his grandson was diagnosed with leukemia. That child will have a pre-existing condition for the rest of his life. Repeal Affordable Care Act, that’s a problem, lifetime limits, that’s a problem. If you are a senior, you know, Medicaid — almost half of Medicaid is about long-term health care. You want grandma living in the guest room?”

“You repeal the Affordable Care Act. You go along with — this is part of an initiative that is part of the Ryan budget that says we’re going to voucherize Medicare block grant Medicaid,” she continued. “This has an assault on the health security and financial security that goes with what the Affordable Care Act has done for the American people. So make America sick again? Is that what the Republicans want to do? I certainly hope not.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN