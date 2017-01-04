Ryan: Assange Is ‘A Sycophant for Russia’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Wikileaks Founder and Editor-in-Chief Julian Assange is “a sycophant for Russia.”

Ryan responded to a question on whether the president-elect should be quoting Assange by stating that “the last thing I’m going to do is start commenting on every little tweet or Facebook post. That is just not what I do with the president-elect, or when he’s president.”

Ryan added, “I think he has not received his Russia briefing yet. I believe that’s schedule for Friday. So, hopefully, he’ll get up to speed on what has been happening and what Russia has or has not done, and he’ll be better informed on that.”

Ryan then stated his opinion of Assange, which is that Assange is “a sycophant for Russia. He leaks. He steals data and compromises national security.”

