Sean Spicer: Trump Tweets ‘Drive the News’

Wednesday at an event at the University of Chicago with former Obama adviser David Axelrod, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about how he reacts to President-elect Donald Trump’s use of Twitter.

Spicer argued it wasn’t a bad thing and said Trump’s of Twitter drove the news and offered evidence.

“No, but I do look there first,” he said. “Because that’s what’s going to drive the news. Whatever he tweets is going to drive the news. You saw the House vote the other day – he sends a single tweet out saying the House was not focused on tax reform and is instead focused on the Office of Government Ethics. And you know, immediately it’s withdrawn.”

(h/t The Hill)

