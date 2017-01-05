Dem Rep Clyburn: We Need ‘Blazing Guns’ To Save Obamacare, Said Palin Crosshairs Map Was Aiding ‘Terrorism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that in order to save Obamacare, Democrats are “going to have to come out of the box with blazing guns.”

Clyburn said, “We, as the New York Times wrote in an article, or someone wrote in the New York Times, we go into fights with knives, the other side’s got guns. We’re going to have to come out of the box with blazing guns. There was a movie or something called ‘Blazing Saddles.’ We’re going to have to do that if we want to see this law preserved.”

Back in 2010, during an appearance on MSNBC, Clyburn said that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s (R) map of some Democrats who voted for Obamacare that had rifle crosshairs was “beyond the pale. And they need to stop this, because, I can tell you, I’ve seen how these things escalate. People out there in the streets get their signals, or what they think are their signals, from the people in positions like we hold. And so, if we don’t disown that, and go get our people to move beyond that. If we participate in it, either from the balcony, or on the floor of the House, you are aiding and abetting this kind of terrorism, really.”

