Issa Rips California for Hiring Holder — Millions Spent on ‘Somebody Who Probably Shouldn’t Have a Law License’

. @DarrellIssa : California hiring Holder to defend against Trump is a waste of taxpayer dollars pic.twitter.com/fqpOWvFwCb

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) slammed his home state’s government for its decision to retain the services of former Attorney General Eric Holder to take on the Trump administration on immigration issues.

“Well, he’s been proven he is willing to lie to Congress,” Issa said. “So, that’s a good start. You know, this is the only attorney general — the only Cabinet officer ever held in contempt for refusing to comply with the law. He’s a bad choice, so apparently it’s more of a political statement — millions of dollars spent on somebody who probably shouldn’t have a law license any longer.”

