Newt: If You Look at What Happened to Jeb and Hillary, Schumer Should Be Worried if Trump Takes Him On

. @newtgingrich : If you look at what happened to Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton, Sen. Schumer should be worried if Mr. Trump takes him on pic.twitter.com/QWGPTdvQy6

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer against opposing President-elect Donald Trump too strongly because Schumer could face an outcome of what previous Trump opponents Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton have.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Schumer and Trump have known each other for many, many years,” Gingrich said. “And I think that the president frankly wants to shrink him and I would say to Sen. Schumer, if you look what happened to Jeb Bush, if you look what happened to Hillary Clinton, you should be very worried if Donald Trump decides to focus on you because so far the track record is pretty good. He can define you a lot better than you can define him.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor