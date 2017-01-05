Sanders: ‘Unfair and Unjust’ and ‘Unacceptable’ To Criticize Ellison for Past Israel Stance

WATCH: Sanders defends Ellison: "You can be critical of Mr. Netanyahu and not be an anti-Semite." #MTPDaily https://t.co/YdjOtUrJFj

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that criticism that Democratic National Committee Chair candidate Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN), who Sanders has endorsed, for his past positions on Israel and are “unfair and unjust” and “you can be critical of Mr. Netanyahu and not be an anti-Semite. And people who try to conflate those are doing something that I think is unacceptable.”

Sanders was asked if he had any concerns about the criticism that Ellison has received from groups like the Anti-Defamation League and some Democrats. He responded that he wasn’t, but was rather concerned about the “unfair and unjust negativity” being thrown at Ellison. He added, “You know what, you can be critical of Mr. Netanyahu and not be an anti-Semite. And people who try to conflate those are doing something that I think is unacceptable.”

