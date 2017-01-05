Schumer to Trump: Stop the Name-Calling

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at a press conference on Capitol Hill, when asked about President-elect Donald Trump calling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) a “clown” in tweets about the congressional fight over the Affordable Care Act, Schumer fired back by saying it “was not a time for calling names.”

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning."Keep you doctor, keep your plan!" It is…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

…time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Schumer said, “Here is what I would say to the president-elect. I say to the president-elect this is serious serious stuff. People’s health is at stake and peoples’ lives are at stake. Now we understand that President-elect Trump is in a difficult spot, that Republicans are in a difficult spot. They want to repeal ACA and have no idea how to replace it. But instead of calling names, the president-elect should roll up his sleeves and show us a replacement plan that will cover the 20 million Americans who gained coverage. That will cover students or post college students 21 to 26 who want to stay on their parents’ plans. That will show how we cover people with pre-existing conditions. So I’d say to the president-elect and Republicans that this is not a time for calling names. It is a time for them to step up to the plate if they want to repeal and show us and what they’d replace it with.”

