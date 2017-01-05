Watch: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Asks if Trump Will Send Her ‘to a Camp’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said that she would like to ask President-elect Donald Trump if he is going to send her “to a camp.”

Reading a viewer question Cohen asked, “If you booked Donald Trump on your show, what would your first question be?”

Maddow replied, “Ah, are you going to send me or anybody that I know to a camp?”

