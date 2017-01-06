Biden to Electoral Vote Objection: ‘It Is Over’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results on Friday, Vice President Joe Biden gaveled down an objection to Georgia’s Electoral College results before ending the exchange over the objection with, “it is over.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After an objection was raised to the certification of the Electoral College results from Georgia by Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Biden gaveled her down saying that any objection must be in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate. Biden asked Jayapal if her objection met those requirements, to which Jayapal responded, “Mr. President, even as people waited hours in Georgia and –,” Biden then gaveled her down again to state that the objection needed signatures from a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

After Jayapal said in response that the objection had been signed by a member of the House, but not a member of the Senate, Biden stated, “Well, it is over.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett