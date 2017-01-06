Conway to Biden: Thanks, Your ‘Failed Policies’ Allowed Us to Usher in the Trump Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s, “The O’Reilly Factor,” President-elect Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway reacted to Vice President Joe Biden telling Trump to “grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president.”

According to Conway, it was Trump’s policies that made it possible for Trump to be president.

Conway said, “It’s really disappointing to hear the vice president speak that way, not surprising. To what is he referring, the fact that his Democratic party under his watch, he’s been the number two guy in the country and in the Democratic Party, they lost over 1,000 state legislative seats, they lost over a dozen governorships, a dozen senators, they lost 68 House seats since he got there. They lost the election in 2010, 2014, 2016. In large part because of the policies he supports like the awful unaffordable, inaccessible care act, Obamacare.”

“Like these draconian taxes and regulations on small businesses and the rest of us, like all these bad trade deals that never benefited American workers,” she continued. “And Donald Trump who came in — without Joe Biden and Barack Obama, there may have never been a president Trump and a Vice President Mike Pence. So I’d like to say to the vice president, thanks for the non-advice. We’ll ignore the insults and the slights. We very much appreciate all the failed policies that allowed us to usher in a new era of hopefulness and buoyancy, fresh blood and excitement in this administration. You’re now going to see president Donald Trump, very quickly, deliver and perform and be accountable to results like as he has always done in his wildly successful business. It’s gong to be a brand new, not just the tone but the content, in Washington.”