Gov Rick Scott: Florida ‘Will Not Tolerate Evil Acts’

Friday at a press conference addressing a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport that resulted in at least five dead and six injured, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) said his heart when out to the families and individuals impacted by the shooting.

However, he vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

“Whoever is responsible will be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Scott said. “The state of Florida, the citizens of Florida, law enforcement in this state will not tolerate evil acts.”

