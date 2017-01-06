Krauthammer: Obama’s ‘Deluding Himself’ When He Says Race Relations Have Improved

. @krauthammer on @POTUS 's insistence that race relations "have gotten better": "The president is deluding himself." #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/8cjm4hiVad

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer stated President Obama’s argument that race relations have gotten better during his presidency is the president “deluding himself.”

Krauthamemr said, “The president is deluding himself.” He added that the country is on a “constant trajectory” and race relations would be where they are regardless of Obama.

Krauthammer continued that attitudes towards race are primarily a generational issue, will change in time, and change “every year, for the better. But if you measure it year by year, it looks rocky and not constant.”

