Panetta: Trump’s Daily Emotional, Personal Feelings Tweets Will Be a ‘Rough Ride’ for America

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” former CIA Director Leon Panetta warned of a “very rough ride” if President Donald Trump tweets his “emotions” once he is sworn into office.

Panetta said, “You know, as a former chief of staff, I just — I can’t imagine how you deal with a president who feels free to tweet every day about his own emotions and personal feelings. It is very disruptive and it creates tremendous problems in terms of the ability for a president to be able to guide policy in this country. A president ought to be thoughtfully considering what steps should be taken, talk with his advisors, consider the steps and the words he’s going to use as president, because if you just have someone who’s going to tweet his, you know, his most recent emotions to the American people, I think we’re going to be in for a very rough ride with this new president.”

