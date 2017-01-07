Brooks: Trump Doesn’t Believe In US Policy ‘Based on Post-WWII Institutions That Believed In Democratic, Global World’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated President-Elect Donald Trump seems “to have no respect for the institutions that were created after World War II,” and doesn’t agree with US foreign policy “based on the post-World War II institutions, that believed in [a] democratic, global world, which Russia and the Soviet Union was often seen as hostile to.”

Brooks said, “[T]he thing that should most concern us is a shift in American foreign policy. We’ve had a bipartisan belief in American foreign policy, based on the post-World War II institutions, that believed in [a] democratic, global world, which Russia and the Soviet Union was often seen as hostile to. And most Republicans and Democrats have always basically believed in this world order. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and maybe Marine Le Pen do not agree with this basic structure of the world. They seem to have no respect for the institutions that were created after World War II, and they see a potential alliance of populists around the world, who would fight Islam and restore a certain semblance of traditional values. And so, we could be seeing a pivot in American foreign policy that may be on the mind of Donald Trump, certainly seems to be on the mind of Steve Bannon, his ideologist. And this is a piece of that larger shift.”

