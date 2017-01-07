Joy Reid: Being Black and Muslim Puts You in ‘the Crosshairs of Trumpworld’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) touted on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday why he is a better candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee, host Joy Reid tacked on that what he accomplished was done while being black and Muslim, “two things in the crosshairs of Trumpworld.”

“You managed to do that while being two things in the crosshairs of Trumpworld — being black and being Muslim,” Reid told Ellison.

