Conway: WikiLeaks Didn’t Convince Americans They ‘Didn’t Like’ and ‘Didn’t Trust’ Hillary

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said WikiLeaks and Russia hacking did not have an influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election because they did not “convince the American people” that they didn’t like Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Conway said, “Look, if you look at CNN’s own polling data for one year for the election, Hillary Clinton was viewed by a majority of Americans unlikable and a higher number over 60 percent dishonest or trustworthy, that had nothing to do with Moscow.”

She added, “We didn’t need WikiLeaks to convince the American people that they didn’t like her, didn’t trust her, didn’t find her to be honest.”

