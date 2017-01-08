Graham Calls Republicans Celebrating Russian Interference a ‘Political Hack’ — ‘You’re Not a Patriot’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said any Republican celebrating Russia’s hacking into the 2016 presidential election were “making a huge mistake” and described them as a “political hack.”

Graham said, “To my Republican friends who are gleeful, you’re making a huge mistake. When when Wikileaks released information during the Bush years about the Iraq War that was embarrassing to the administration, that put our troops at risk most Democrats condemned it, some celebrated it. Most Republicans are condemning what Russia did and to those who are gleeful it you’re a political hack. You’re not a Republican and you’re not a patriot.”

He added, “When one party is compromised all of us are compromised. And here’s what I’m going to do with Senator McCain, we will introduce sanctions that are bipartisan that go beyond the sanctions today against Russia that will hit them in the financial sector and the energy sector where they’re the weakest. And we’re going to give President Trump an opportunity to make Russia pay a price for interfering in our elections so it will deter others in the future. I hope you will take advantage of it.”

