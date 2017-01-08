Skip to content

McConnell: Trump’s Hopes to Get Along With the Russians ‘Will Be Dashed Pretty Quickly’

by Pam Key8 Jan 20170

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) said President-elect Donald Trump’s hopes to get along with Russia “will be dashed pretty quickly.”

McConnell said, “I don’t think it is all that unusual for a new president to want to get along with the Russians, I remember George W. Bush having the same hope. My suspicion is these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly, the Russians are clearly a big adversary and they demonstrated it by trying to mess around in our election.”

