McCain: ‘Obviously’ Russia Wanted Election Outcome ‘to Be What It Was’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” while commenting on a report form The Washington Post that Russian officials were celebrating the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said it was obvious the Russian government wanted the outcome to be what it was.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McCain said, “I think you can only draw the conclusion that if they were celebrating that they obviously wanted the outcome to be what it was. And then the question is is what did they do to try to achieve that outcome? And it’s pretty obvious that they were heavily engaged — and we need to come to grips with it and get to the bottom of it and overall, come up with a strategy in this new form of warfare that can basically dismantle — harm our economy, harm our elections and harm our national security.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN