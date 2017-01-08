Morell: Trump Has ‘Undermined’ Intelligence Community’s Morale

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” former CIA director Michael Morell accused President-elect Donald Trump of undermining the “morale in the intelligence community” by questioning the source of hacks in the 2016 presidential election.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Morell said, “The president-elect has done two things, right? He has questioned the capabilities of the intelligence community publicly, but the other thing he has done, which is actually more damaging, I think, is he has questioned the intelligence community’s integrity by implying that their assessment was politically motivated. And that is a gut punch to people who go to work every day, nonpartisan, apolitical, trying to call it like they see it. So there are two different issues here.”

“The president-elect is wrong about the capabilities question,” he continued. “The CIA, for example, looks at every single judgment they make a year later and they say did we get it right or did we get it wrong and the batting average is very high. It looks like a free throw percentage in basketball. And on the intelligence question he is just as wrong. This is the most apolitical institution I know, they actually — it doesn’t have a political bone in its body. So he has both of those points wrong and it has undermined morale in the intelligence community and the CIA, and that is a big issue.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN