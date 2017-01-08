Obama: Obamacare Will Survive Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” President Barack Obama said he thinks the Affordable Care Act will survive President-elect Donald Trump’s tenure.



When asked if Obamacare is going to survive, Obama said, “I think it will. It may be called something else. As I said, I don’t mind. if, in fact, the Republicans make some modifications, Some of which I may have been seeking previously, but they wouldn’t cooperate because they didn’t want to make the system work, and re-label it as Trumpcare, I’m fine with that.”

