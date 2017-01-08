Skip to content

Obama: Obamacare Will Survive Trump

by Pam Key8 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” President Barack Obama said he thinks the Affordable Care Act will survive President-elect Donald Trump’s tenure.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When asked if Obamacare is going to survive, Obama said, “I think it will. It may be called something else. As I said, I don’t mind. if, in fact, the Republicans make some modifications, Some of which I may have been seeking previously, but they wouldn’t cooperate because they didn’t want to make the system work, and re-label it as Trumpcare, I’m fine with that.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.