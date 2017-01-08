Obama: Trump ‘Has Not Spent a Lot of Time Sweating the Details’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” President Barack Obama said he thinks President-elect Donald Trump “has not spent a lot of time sweating the details.”

Obama said, “I think that he has not spent a lot of time sweating the details of, you know, all the policies.”

He added, “I think that can be both a strength and a weakness. I think it depends on how he approaches it. If he — if it gives him fresh eyes, then that can be valuable. But it also requires you knowing what you don’t know. And putting in place people who — do have the kinds of experience and background and knowledge that can inform good decision making. And, look, I’m — I think it’s fair to say that he and I are sort of opposites in some ways.”

