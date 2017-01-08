Priebus: Trump Doesn’t Want to ‘Meddle with Medicare or Social Security’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said President-elect Donald Trump does not want to “meddle with Medicare or Social Security.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Priebus said, “I don’t think President-elect Trump wants to meddle with Medicare or Social Security. He made a promise in the campaign that was something he didn’t want to do. But what he wants to do is grow the economy, help shore up Medicare and Social Security for future generations and if we can get create, five, six percent growth we will do that and explode the economy and bring jobs back and make trade more fair across the world, lower rates for everyone and I think hopefully get businesses going again so people can put more money in their pocket.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN