MSNBC’s Ruhle: ‘Fair To Say’ ‘Many’ In Hollywood ‘Out of Touch’ With Average Americans

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MSNBC Live,” host Stephanie Ruhle reacted to Meryl Streep’s speech at the previous night’s Golden Globes by saying “it’s fair to say there are many people in Hollywood that are now out of touch” with average Americans.

Ruhle said that Trump did make fun of a disabled reporter, and celebrities who came from normal backgrounds become successful “might be the American Dream, but it’s fair to say there are many people in Hollywood that are now out of touch with that America. I mean, that’s an argument you could make.”

MSNBC Correspondent Steve Kornacki stated that the Streep speech and Trump’s reaction were “political self-satisfaction.” That wouldn’t convince anyone. Ruhle added that Streep didn’t convince anyone.

