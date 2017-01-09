Rand Paul: There Is a ‘Growing Momentum’ Among GOP to Replace Obamacare Same Day We Repeal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said there was “growing momentum” for replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, the same day of its repeal.

Paul said, “There is a consensus position on the vast majority of what Republicans do for replacement. We’re putting it together, and we will put it forward. I will do everything in my power to have a vote on it the day we repeal Obamacare, I want a vote on replacement. And we’ll see where I get with that, but there’s a growing momentum both among Senate Republicans and among House Republicans that we should vote on replacement the same day we vote on repeal.”