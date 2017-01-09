Tapper: Isn’t Russia Hacking ‘A Huge Failure of the Obama Administration’? It Happened ‘Under His Watch’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper asked if Russia hacked various Democratic officials in an attempt to influence the 2016 election, “isn’t this all a huge failure of the Obama administration in terms of the cyber security and foreign relations? Under his watch, all this happened, to his party and to the detriment of his would-be successor, Hillary Clinton.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tapper said, “Now, obviously, if Russia committed this interference, as the US intelligence community says it did, this is Russia’s doing. But on another level, to be perfectly candid, isn’t this all a huge failure of the Obama administration in terms of the cyber security and foreign relations? Under his watch, all this happened, to his party and to the detriment of his would-be successor, Hillary Clinton.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett