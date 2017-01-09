UFC Pres Dana White Slams ‘Uppity’ Meryl Streep Over MMA Dig: ‘Stupid,’ ‘Uneducated’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following actress Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump Golden Globes speech, UFC President Dana White is firing back at the “uppity, 80-year-old ” for the “uneducated comment” regarding his sport.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said Sunday.

White told TMZ Sports Monday, “It’s not going to be everybody’s thing and the last thing in the world I expect is an uppity, 80-year old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts.”

“If you really look at who follows the UFC and is into mixed martial arts, it’s everybody,” he added. “I don’t expect an 80-year old woman to be a big fan of mixed martial arts and listen, everybody’s into whatever — I’m not a big fan of golf. It doesn’t mean people should stop watching it. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

As far as foreigners go, White pointed to his fighters from all over the world and fights that take place in different countries to show how uneducated the comment was.

“We have fighters from all over the world,” White said. “World champions, men and women, we do fights in tons foreign countries. She’s not educated about the sport and it was a completely uneducated comment.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent