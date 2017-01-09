Skip to content

White House Spox: Meryl Streep Delivered ‘a Thoughtful Carefully Considered Message’

by Pam Key9 Jan 20170

Monday at the White House daily briefing when asked about Sunday’s Golden Globes remarks by actress Meryl Streep criticizing President-elect Donald Trump, press secretary Josh Earnest said, “She clearly was delivering a thoughtful, carefully considered message that she believes in deeply.”

Earnest said, ‘I haven’t spoken to the president about her speech. I didn’t see her speech but I certainly  read about it. It seemed to get plenty of attention. I think what I can say is she clearly was delivering a thoughtful, carefully considered message that she believes in deeply. It seemed to me to be a fairly straight forward excise of her First Amendment rights as a citizen of the United States.”

