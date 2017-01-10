Booker in 2016: ‘I Feel Blessed and Honored’ to Work With Sessions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) is set to testify against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, it wasn’t that long ago that Booker praised Sessions.

In a speech at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center last February, Booker thanked Sessions for his effort to commemorate the “Foot Soldiers,” which were those who marched from Selma to Montgomery, AL in 1965.

“I am humbled to be able to to participate here in paying tribute to some of the extraordinary Americans, whose footsteps paved the way for me and my generation,” Booker said. “I feel blessed and honored to have partnered with Senator Sessions in being the Senate sponsors of this important award.”

