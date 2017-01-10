Franken: I’m ‘Troubled’ By Sessions ‘Exaggerating, Misrepresenting’ His Civil Rights History

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “For the Record with Greta,” while discussing today’s confirmation hearing of President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said he was “very troubled” over what he described as Sessions “exaggerating, misrepresenting” his handling of civil rights cases.

Franken said, “We have another day of hearings and I’m going to reserve until I’m able to absorb everything. I was very troubled by the answers to my lines of questioning, particularly on his exaggerating, misrepresenting his history in terms of civil rights cases. He claimed in his questionnaire that he had had a personal — he had personally supervised or personal activity on a number of civil rights cases that he later had to produce an addenda to that and — addendum — and he did exaggerate his history. People who worked on the cases that he named that he had personal experience on, they did not know him or that they had not — he had done nothing on those cases.”

He added,”He wasn’t necessarily bringing the case, he was signed on. He said that I filed 20 to 30 civil rights cases involved in desegregating schools and other things and that’s not true as far as we can tell. And then he said that he had personal — he had personally taken an active part. He was asked to name the ten cases he had strong personal role in and he named four civil rights cases. It doesn’t appear he had anything to do with them other than having his name filed on them.”