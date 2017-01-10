Hillary: ‘Our Country Will Weather Every Storm on the Horizon’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday in Washington, DC at the State Department, former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said if America stays “true” to its values, “our country will weather every storm on the horizon.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Clinton said, “Democracy, freedom and the rule of law are under attack around the world. A rising tide of authoritarian and illiberalism threatens that foundation of the post WWII global era that American diplomats have built and defended since Marshall and Acheson.”

She added, “History has a lot to teach us. It is also a reminder that we have our own challenges and our own opportunities. We should remember that the world looks to America as the indispensable nation, not just because of the size of our military or the strength of our economy, it looks to us because America stands for universal values and aspirations and if we stay true to those values, like the best of the men and women whose leadership and services will be commemorated here, then our country will weather every storm on the horizon.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN