Jay Carney: Obama Presidency Was ‘Scandal-Free’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney argued President Obama’s presidency was “scandal-free beyond his personal life.”
Carney said Obama’s presidency was “scandal-free beyond his personal life. The man’s integrity, his decency and his optimism about America that he both embodied and pursued, I think will be his legacy.”
(h/t Mediaite)
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.