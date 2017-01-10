Jay Carney: Obama Presidency Was ‘Scandal-Free’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney argued President Obama’s presidency was “scandal-free beyond his personal life.”

Carney said Obama’s presidency was “scandal-free beyond his personal life. The man’s integrity, his decency and his optimism about America that he both embodied and pursued, I think will be his legacy.”

