Obama: Denying Climate Change ‘Betrays’ The ‘Essential Spirit’ ‘That Allowed Us To Resist the Lure of Fascism’

During his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, President Obama stated that unless there is “bolder action” on climate change, there will be “waves of climate refugees” and denying climate change “betrays the essential spirit of this country,” and betrays the spirit “that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, that allowed us to build a post-World War II order with other democracies, an order based, not just on military power or national affiliations, but built on principles, the rule of law, human rights, freedom of religion and speech and assembly and an independent press.”

Obama said, “[W]ithout bolder action, our children won’t have time to debate the existence of climate change. They’ll be busy dealing with its effects: more environmental disasters, more economic disruptions, wave of climate refugees seeking sanctuary. And we can and should argue about the best approach to solve the problem, but to simply deny the problem not only betrays future generations, it betrays the essential spirit of this country, the essential spirit of innovation and practical problem solving that guided our founders. It is that spirit, born of the Enlightenment, that made us an economic powerhouse. The spirit that took flight at Kitty Hawk and Cape Canaveral, the spirit that cures disease and put a computer in every pocket. It’s that spirit, a faith in reason and enterprise and the primacy of right over might that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression, that allowed us to build a post-World War II order with other democracies, an order based, not just on military power or national affiliations, but built on principles, the rule of law, human rights, freedom of religion and speech and assembly and an independent press.”

