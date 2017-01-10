Watch: Crowd At Obama Farewell Address Boos POTUS for Saying Trump Inauguration Is ‘Hallmark of Democracy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During President Obama’s farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, the crowd booed when the president said, “In ten days, the world will witness a hallmark of our democracy.”

The president said that “In ten days, the world will witness a hallmark of our democracy.” The crowd then started booing, and the president responded, “No, no, no, no.” He continued, “The peaceful transfer of power from one freely elected president to the next.” A line that drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

The crowd also cheered and applauded for Obama when he stated that he committed to a smooth transition just as President Bush did for him.

