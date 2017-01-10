Skip to content

Watch: Crowd At Obama Farewell Address Chants ‘Four More Years!’

by Ian Hanchett10 Jan 20170

During President Obama’s farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday, the crowd chanted “Four more years!” Obama responded to the crowd, “I can’t do that.”

