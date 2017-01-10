Skip to content

Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing

by Breitbart TV10 Jan 20170

Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

