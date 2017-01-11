Booker Doesn’t Rule Out 2020 Run

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Capitol Hill when asked if he is “open” to a 2020 presidential run, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said his “focus” was on doing everything he can “to stop Donald Trump,” but he didn’t rule the presidential run out.

When asked if he was open to 2020 run for the Democratic Party nomination, Booker said, “I am open to doing everything I can right now as the Trump administration is coming in — please understand, Jeff Sessions as Attorney General is counter to so many of the ideals and values I believe in. The focus is doing on everything you can to stop Donald Trump and a lot of his intentions, somebody who ran a campaign demeaning and degrading so many Americans who now is advocating for policies that will end up doing the same.”

