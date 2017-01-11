Brzezinski: CNN and Buzzfeed Letting ‘Their Bias Get In the Way of Actually Finding Out What the Facts Are’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski argued that CNN’s and Buzzfeed’s stories about Russia and President-Elect Donald Trump are “continuing to make the same mistakes that they have made in the run up to this election, which is to let their bias get in the way of actually finding out what the facts are and putting them out there.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Brzezinski said, “I mean, everybody should work on stories that look like they — they’re worth looking into, and we should continue to do so. And when you can triple-source it, and you have evidence, then you have story. Right now, there’s no story here. And I think the people who are going with it at this point — and even if we continue this conversation, we’re a part of it, but the two outlets that are actually going with this and releasing it are continuing to make the same mistakes that they have made in the run up to this election, which is to let their bias get in the way of actually finding out what the facts are and putting them out there. This is — the whole thing has felt wrong from the beginning of this show.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett